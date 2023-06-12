CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs Vanuatu Live Football Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch India vs Vanuatu Coverage on TV And Online
India vs Vanuatu Live Football Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch India vs Vanuatu Coverage on TV And Online

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 10:09 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Places to Watch India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup, 2023 Match every Indian football fan should know

Online and on TV, how to stream India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup match, 2023

Day 1 of the Intercontinental World Cup comes to an end with India and Lebanon coming victorious from their matches. The next Intercontinental Cup due on 12th June will have Mongolia facing off Lebanon and Vanuatu against India.

It will be the first time that India is going to face Vanuatu. Vanuatu is currently ranked 164 on the FIFA World ranking list whereas India on 101. Vanuatu has been regularly participating in the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup and have finished 4th on four occasions.

India is on a five-match winning streak with coach Igor Stimac. The Intercontinental Cup will serve as a crucial practice for the team with SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championship in Bengaluru from 21st June to 4th July.

After the matches of Day 1 Lebanon leads the charts with India on second. Mongolia after its 2-0 defeat against India has come on 4th position and Vanuatu was placed on 3rd after its 3-1 defeat to Lebanon.

When will the Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu will be played on 12th June.

Where will the match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The match between India and Vanuatu is to be played in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

What time will India and Vanuatu Intercontinental match start?

The match between India and Vanuatu will start from 7:30 PM.

How to live stream India and Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match?

Disney+Hotstar will allow the users to live stream the match. Apart from this, Jio users can log into their JioTV app to stream the match.

How to watch India vs Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match on TV?

The live telecast of Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV Channel.

What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2023?

The four teams will be placed in a single group and they will be made to face off against one another in a round robin format. Each team will play a total of 3 matches before the top 2 teams have been qualified for the finals.

India prediected starting XI - Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Sandehs Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Apiua, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:June 12, 2023, 10:09 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 10:09 IST