Indian U-17 Men's Football Team Handed 1-3 Defeat by Getafe U-18

India U-17 men’s national team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Getafe U-18s at the Otero de Herreros, Segovia, in their fifth training game in Spain. All the goals came in the first half.

Korou Singh had put India ahead in the 12th minute before Angel Blanco equalised in the 24th. Luis Kawecki put the Spaniards in the lead on the 26th, before an own goal by Pramveer gave them a two-goal lead just six minutes before the half-time break.

It was a measured start by both sides, as India goalkeeper Sahil kept the scores level early on, making a fine save from a shot by Eduardo Llorente. India striker Tangvah Lemmet soon came up with his own reply, as he pressed high to intercept a pass by the opposition keeper, but eventually sent his effort wide of the target.

India’s pressing tactic paid off soon after as Korou soon pressed keeper Juan Mugica and put the ball in the net, to give the Blue Colts the lead in the 12th minute.

Lemmet had another chance a few minutes later when India broke on the counter after a Getafe corner. Thokchom Singh sent in a cross towards Lemmet, but the striker could not get onto the end of it, as Mugica grasped the ball.

The Spaniards began to pick up the pace as the match edged closer to the 30-minute mark, and soon found the equaliser in the 24th when fullback Alberto Fernandez weaved his way into a dangerous position before passing it to Angel Blanco, who drew Getafe level.

Luis Kawecki scored another two minutes later to turn the tables in favour of Getafe, before a defensive error by the Indians handed the Spanish side a two-goal advantage in the 39th minute.

The second half saw a number of changes being introduced by India head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who brought in Vanlalpeka Guite in place of Akash Tirkey in the 46th minute. Ten minutes into the second half, Lemmet played Korou through on goal, but it was saved by Mugica. That was Lemmet’s last meaningful contribution to the game as he was soon replaced by Shashwat, while Lalpekhlua Ralte was replaced by Gogocha.

India went looking for the two goals that would put them on level terms once again, but the Getafe defence managed to contain them. With 12 minutes of regulation time left, India head coach Bibiano Fernandes preferred to give more chances to the boys on the bench, bringing on Mukul Panwar, Faizan Waheed, Omang Dodum, and Rohen Singh, in place of Surajkumar, Thokchom Singh, Danny Meitei, and Korou Singh.

Shashwat came close to pulling one back a minute before the full-time whistle, as he was fed a through ball by Vanlalpeka Guite. The former’s effort was blocked by Tawona Makumbe, but he got onto the rebound, and rattled the cross-bar in his second effort, before the referee brought an end to the game.