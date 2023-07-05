Inigo Martinez Signs For Barcelona On A Free Transfer

Barcelona announced the signing of defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Spanish centre-back sealed a move to Camp Nou on a two-year deal until the summer of 2025, with a release clause set at around 400 million euros.

Official, completed. Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona after Ilkay Gundogan, deal completed as free agent. 🔵🔴 #FCBInigo signs a two year deal. Release clause: €400m. pic.twitter.com/VBiRXoRV6Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

Martinez, 32, was a long-term target for the Blaugrana, who has made over 350 appearances in La Liga over his career, scoring 22 goals.

He also has 20 caps for Spain but did not make the cut for Luis de la Fuente’s squad for last month’s European Qualifiers.

The Spaniard had been in talks with the La Liga champions since January, and upon his contract with Athletic ending in June, he signed for Barcelona after having reached a verbal agreement in April.

He becomes the third signing for Barcelona this summer, following Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City treble-winner, who also joined the club on a free transfer, and Senegalese youngster Mikayil Faye.

La Liga approved Barcelona’s economic viability plan last month, which allowed the club to register new contracts for the likes of Ronald Araujo and Gavi. But, the club still remains over their salary limit and can only spend up to 40 per cent of the total money they raise through sales and loans on new signings.

Nobody:Absolutely nobody:Iñigo Martinez: 👐👅We’ve got a new culer in town 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HCzNrHKOcf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2023

Questions were raised regarding Martinez’s age, but signing an experienced campaigner like him can only prove to be beneficial to Barcelona.

Acquiring a ball-playing left-sided centre-back with a solid passing range such as Martinez provides the side with some stalwart experience and old-school no-nonsense defending in their back lines. It can be expected that the Spaniard will shake things up a bit in defence and force his teammates to raise their game in order to compete for a spot in the starting eleven.

Not only does Martinez provide excellent squad depth for Barcelona in central defence, but his arrival is also likely to allow Eric Garcia, who has been linked with a loan switch to Real Betis, to move on to greener pastures personally.