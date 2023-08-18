Inter Miami Sensation Lionel Messi Reveals Reason Behind Marvel-Based Celebrations

Leo Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has taken America by storm. However, it isn’t just his goals and assists that grab the spotlight. His celebrations have also been something that caught the attention of fans all over the globe.

After scoring his goals, Messi has been seen hitting Marvel-themed celebrations. When Messi found the net against Atlanta United, various reports came out that he was doing the ‘Hold my beer’ celebration pointing towards the Inter Miami owner, David Beckham. But the matter was clarified later on when Antonela Roccuzzo reposted the story with a Thor sticker indicating that the celebration was inspired by Thor recalling his hammer, ‘Mjolnir’.

Fans enjoyed the celebration but he continued the theme when he scored a brace against Orlando City FC. Messi went on to the next Marvel character, Black Panther and replicated the ‘Wakanda Forever’ pose when he scored the goal.

Despite Messi being in red-hot form, his Marvel-themed celebrations stalled for a bit but he got back into the theme and managed to whip out the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman’s web-shooting celebration when he scored against Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

Now fans started to wonder about the reason behind his Marvel-themed celebrations and it was revealed in an interview with the Miami Herald that his kids, Mateo, Circo and Thiago haven’t started their schooling since making the move to Miami and watch Marvel movies with them regularly leading to the celebrations. Messi revealed that it was his children that came up with the whole idea of doing Marvel-related celebrations. However, Messi also said that his celebrations were only for the home fans and when his kids are nearby. So it is clear when we can see the newest Marvel character in Messi’s celebratory arsenal.

Unfortunately, Messi might not be doing the Marvel celebrations mainly due to Inter-Miami having away games until the 31st of August. But who knows, if Inter Miami and Messi are able to win their first trophy, it could mean a new celebration for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.