Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC Live Leagues Cup: How to Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC Coverage on TV And Online

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City FC in their next encounter on 3rdAugust at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. Both teams are coming off an impressive victory and are undefeated in the tournament and will look to maintain the winning streak in the Round of 32.

Inter Miami has recently caught headlines as the biggest signing in Major League Soccer history, Lionel Messi has debuted for them in the last match against Atlanta United. The Argentinian legend performed brilliantly in his first match for the team scoring two early goals in the first half which propelled Miami to a dominant position and en route to a great win.

Orlando City FC on the other hand, are coming of two close bout and were saved by the injury time goal of Wilder Cartegena as they edged out Santos Laguna. Similarly, in their previous match against Houston Dynamo they drew the match 1-1 and winning the bout in a penalty shootout (5-4). They will have to bring their A-game against a tough Miami side to win the game and continue forward to winning ways.

When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match will be played on Thursday, August 3rd.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What time will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match be played?

TheInter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup matchwill start at 5:30 am IST.

How to live stream Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match?

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match will be not be streamed in India but fans can watch it on Apple TV by subscribing to MLS.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match on TV?

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC, Leagues Cup match will not be televised in India.

What are the probable XIs of Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC Leagues Cup match?

Inter Miami Predicted XI – Drake Callender, Kamal Miller, Sergi Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin, Dixon Arroyo, Benja Cremasachi, Sergio Busquets, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi

Orlando City FC Predicted XI – Pedro Gallese, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos, Kyle Smith, Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartegena, Ivan Angulo, Mauricio Pereya, Facundo Torres, Duncan McGuire.