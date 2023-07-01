CHANGE LANGUAGE
Inter Milan Sign French Forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach
1-MIN READ

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 16:34 IST

Milan

Marcus Thuram arrives in Milan ahead of joining Inter Milan (Reuters)

Macrus Thuram will join the Nerazzurri on a five-year contract from Borussia Monchengladbach

Inter Milan have signed French forward Marcus Thuram as a free agent from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram will join the Nerazzurri on a five-year contract according to Italian media, after four seasons with Gladbach in which he scored 44 goals and provided 29 assists in 134 appearances.

Thuram has been capped 10 times for France, having made his debut in the senior team in 2020 and was part of their Euro squad that year. He played in the World Cup last year, where France finished as runners-up.

“Marcus Thuram is quick. He has always been quick to reach his goals and to overcome any hurdle in his path. To show that he is worth so much more than just the name on the back of his shirt," Inter said in a statement.

Thuram, who was born in Parma during his father’s spell at the Italian club, was linked to several European clubs before signing with Inter.

Inter, who lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final last month, have already announced the departures of Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Roberto Gagliardini from the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
