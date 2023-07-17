Inter Milan Swoop In To Sign Juventus' Juan Cuadrado On A Free Transfer

In a surprising move, Inter Milan have reached out to sign Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer this summer.

The Colombian’s contract with the Bianconeri will end this summer and no talks of renegotiation have arisen yet, leaving Cuadrado open in the market.

His situation with Juventus attracted attention from the likes of rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.

However, there is still a possibility that he could renew with his current club, although negotiations have been stalled for some time. In addition, the club’s financial issues with the courts could hinder the operation.

Cuadrado has been a stalwart for Juventus through all the managerial changes, making 314 appearances and winning five consecutive Serie A titles from 2015/16 to 2019/20.

Cuadrado could have his medical tests on Tuesday, and Alfredo Pedulla reports that he will earn €2.5 million per year plus bonuses.

Despite his age, the 35-year-old can provide invaluable experience for the Inter side and will compete with Denzel Dumfries for the right-wing back spot following Raoul Bellanova’s exit.

Matteo Darmian will likely be used mainly as a defender on the right of a back three. Therefore, the Nerazzurri have been looking for another player who can back up and provide competition for Dumfries.

Dumfries has also been linked with an exit this summer, but the interest from suitors appears to have cooled off.

Inter seemingly continue their trend of signing seasoned players – a tactic which has proved to be productive in recent years.

The Colombian could be the fourth arrival of this transfer window after Marcus Thuram, Davide Frattesi and Yann Bisseck.

The move is set to ruffle feathers with both Juventus and Inter fans, given the history of the Colombian with the fans.

Cuadrado clashed with Inter on numerous occasions. And, more often than not, he has not exactly endeared himself to either Nerazzurri fans or players.

So in that respect, Cuadrado’s arrival will come as something of a shock to the system.

But, the 35-year-old knows Serie A, and won’t have any struggle to adapt, at least on the pitch. Whether Cuadrado can endear himself to his new teammates and fans is another question. But on the pitch, it could be a short-term move that makes sense for all parties involved.