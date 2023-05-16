Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Match Live?

Inter Milan will have the advantage when they take on AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri had registered a clinical win in the first leg, courtesy of impressive goals by Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Simone Inzaghi is likely to field both Dzeko and Mkhitaryan in the starting XI on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Inzaghi selects Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku as the second striker.

Going by Inter Milan’s performance in the first leg, few will bet against them in the high-stakes second leg. Besides, the San Siro will be full of Inter Milan fans for the blockbuster second leg.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will have revenge on their minds. But their recent record suggests that Stefano Pioli’s side will find the going tough. AC Milan have now lost their last three games against Inter without scoring a single goal.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan be played?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be played on May 17, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan be played?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

At what time will the Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan begin?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST, on May 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Tommaso Pobega, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud