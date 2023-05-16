Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE: Inter Milan, AC Milan Renew Rivalry for Place in UCL Final

Read more

AC Milan on the other hand are the second most successful team in the competition having won 7 Champions League title and they will be hoping to mount an epic comeback in the second leg.

Stefano Pioli’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spezia in the Serie A after their defeat to Inter last week, hardly the ideal preparation for the Champions League second leg after which the players were confronted by the club’s ultras in a rare scene after the match.

Milan will hope to count on the likes of Rafael Leao who missed the first leg due to a thigh injury but as per reports, he is likely to return for the second leg. Also, the Rossoneri will aim to fare better defensively after their back line was ripped to shreds by the likes of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dzeko and Nico Barella. The onus will be on the likes of Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz to inspire Milan to a comeback victory.

Inter on the hand, will hope to hold onto their advantage from the first leg, the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo 4-2 in the Serie A to continue their winning momentum.

Dzeko, Mkhitaryan, and Lautaro Martinez are all expected to play a key role should Simone Inzaghi’s side reach what would be their second Champions League final in nearly two decades.

Whenever AC Milan and Inter Milan lock horns it’s quite the occasion, but their latest meeting promises all the more fireworks with a place in the Champions League final up for grabs.

The winner of the second leg will advance to the final in Istanbul to take on the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City which is currently level at 1-1.