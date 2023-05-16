Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE: Inter Milan, AC Milan Renew Rivalry for Place in UCL Final

Live now
Inter Milan vs AC Milan Semifinal Live: Inter Milan are set to host their Serie A rivals AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the San Siro on Wednesday, May 17 with Inter holding a 2-lead on aggregate from the first leg.
Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Inter a 2-0 lead and they will be eyeing to hold onto that advantage and reach their first-ever Champions League final since they last lifted the coveted trophy back in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship. Read More
A good chance for AC Milan, showing some early intent, Giroud gets on the end of a cross which is hooked away by Darmian. Andre Onana makes a crucial save from Brahim Diaz’s shot to keep it scoreless.
Inter Milan are dominating the possession early on, there have been a couple of chances for both sides, but just a single shot on target so far. Maignan saved it comfortably.
Kickoff in San Siro, Inter Milan attacking left to right in their famed blue, AC Milan attacking right to left.
The renowned Champions League anthem is played at the San Siro stadium, both sets of players pumped up for what promises to be 90 minutes full of drama! Derby day in Milan!
Inter Milan last won the UCL under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10, can they clinch another title this season, they hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg and are just 90 minutes away from making their second final.
AC Milan are no strangers to comebacks, they did know how to win the Champions League, they trail Inter Milan 0-2 from the first leg, but it’s going to be quite a challenge.
Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Krunic, Tonali, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud
Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanouglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Dzeko, Luataro
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan from San Siro. Inter hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate, can they hold on to it? Or Will seven-time UCL holders Milan spark another memorable comeback? Stay tuned to find out.
AC Milan on the other hand are the second most successful team in the competition having won 7 Champions League title and they will be hoping to mount an epic comeback in the second leg.
Stefano Pioli’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spezia in the Serie A after their defeat to Inter last week, hardly the ideal preparation for the Champions League second leg after which the players were confronted by the club’s ultras in a rare scene after the match.
Milan will hope to count on the likes of Rafael Leao who missed the first leg due to a thigh injury but as per reports, he is likely to return for the second leg. Also, the Rossoneri will aim to fare better defensively after their back line was ripped to shreds by the likes of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dzeko and Nico Barella. The onus will be on the likes of Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz to inspire Milan to a comeback victory.
Inter on the hand, will hope to hold onto their advantage from the first leg, the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo 4-2 in the Serie A to continue their winning momentum.
Dzeko, Mkhitaryan, and Lautaro Martinez are all expected to play a key role should Simone Inzaghi’s side reach what would be their second Champions League final in nearly two decades.
Whenever AC Milan and Inter Milan lock horns it’s quite the occasion, but their latest meeting promises all the more fireworks with a place in the Champions League final up for grabs.
The winner of the second leg will advance to the final in Istanbul to take on the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City which is currently level at 1-1.