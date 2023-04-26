Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coppa Italia Match Live

Inter Milan will host Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on April 27. The stakes will be high since this Coppa Italia match will determine who will reach the final. Inter Milan will be the favourites in the fourth and final Derby d’Italia, considering the fact that Juventus are going through a rough patch in Serie A. Plus the Nerazzurri will also enjoy home advantage at the iconic San Siro.

In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, both sides had struggled to create chances until Juan Cuadrado scored in the 83rd minute to give Juve the lead. Romelu Lukaku had scored from the spot to level things up in dramatic fashion. Lukaku will play a huge role for Inter if they are to win this blockbuster fixture.

Juventus will be playing without Cuadrado and Moise Kean on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will begin at 12:30 am IST, on April 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will not be live streamed in India.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

