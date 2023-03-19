Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they take the field against Juventus on Monday. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. In their last meeting, Juventus had emerged victorious by a convincing margin of two goals to nil. The Turin-based outfit will now head into the game after winning five of their last six Serie A games. Massimiliano Allegri’s men are now placed in seventh position on the Serie A points table. In their last domestic league clash, Juventus claimed a resounding 4-2 win over Sampdoria.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan had to concede a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spezia in their last Serie A game. The Nerazzurri, with 50 points to their name, currently find themselves in the second spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will take place on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan de Vrij, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Romelo Lukaku

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Flip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

