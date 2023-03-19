CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWPL 2023Ind vs AusTrending NewsBihar Board Result
Home » Football » Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
1-MIN READ

Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Published By: Sports Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 01:15 IST

Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming

Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming

Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming

Inter Milan will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they take the field against Juventus on Monday. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. In their last meeting, Juventus had emerged victorious by a convincing margin of two goals to nil. The Turin-based outfit will now head into the game after winning five of their last six Serie A games. Massimiliano Allegri’s men are now placed in seventh position on the Serie A points table. In their last domestic league clash, Juventus claimed a resounding 4-2 win over Sampdoria.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan had to concede a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spezia in their last Serie A game. The Nerazzurri, with 50 points to their name, currently find themselves in the second spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will take place on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan de Vrij, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Romelo Lukaku

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Flip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. inter milan
  2. Inter Milan vs Juventus
  3. Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming
  4. Juventus
first published:March 19, 2023, 01:15 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 01:15 IST
Read More