Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Inter Milan vs Lazio Coverage on TV And Online

Argentine striker Joaquin Correa is expected to be in Inter Milan playing XI during the Serie A match against Lazio on Sunday. It is being learnt that Correa will replace his international teammate Lautaro Martinez. Correa, in all likelihood, will team up with Belgian frontman Romelu Lukaku in the attacking unit on Sunday. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Lazio will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The two teams had met each other in August 2022 and Lazio had won that contest by three goals to one. Maurizio Sarri’s men will now head into the fixture after winning four of their last five games.

With 61 points from 31 matches, Lazio are placed in second position in the Serie A standings. Meanwhile, Inter Milan right now find themselves at the sixth spot on the points table.

When will the Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 will take place on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 4:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Inter Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Stevan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa

Lazio Predicted Playing XI: Ivan Provedel, Adam Marusic, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Elseid Hysaj, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni

