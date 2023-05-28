CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Called Up for Indian Football Camp
Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Called Up for Indian Football Camp

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:14 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Indian goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh (AIFF)

Gurmeet Singh was named in the Indian men's football team by Igor Stimac with Phurba Lachenpa Tempa and Suresh Singh Wangjam being released

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian men’s football team, on Saturday, called up goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh of Hyderabad FC for the ongoing camp in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian men’s football team are currently camping in the Odisha capital for preparations for the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar and the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru.

Two players — goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa Tempa and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam — have been released from the National Camp because of injuries. While Phurba has suffered a right adductor strain, Suresh is down with a hamstring injury, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Saturday.

    India will begin their campaign in the Intercontinental Cup with a match against Mongolia on June 9.

    Stimac had earlier left out Vishal Kaith, Manvir Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, and Roshan Singh due to injuries as he narrowed his squad down to 27 players after two days of rigorous medical tests at the camp in Bhubaneswar a few days back.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
