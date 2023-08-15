International Futsal: India Faces Second Consecutive Loss As Bahrain Dominates Them 4-0 In Friendly

India suffered a 0-4 defeat against Bahrain in their second international futsal friendly match at the Khalifa Sports Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain.

It was a much different game from the last one, as both sides created a number of chances. However, Bahrain took only four minutes to take the lead, when Saleh Ahmed Mukhallaf’s shot from outside the area snuck into the bottom corner.

India looked to get back in the game, as Abhay Gurung made a good run into the Bahrain area and attempted to volley an aerial through ball on the turn. He did manage to connect with it properly but missed the target by inches.

Salman Maula Bukhsh doubled the lead in the 15th minute when he cut in from the left and laced the ball into the top corner.

India went on the charge after conceding the second goal, pressing their Bahrain counterpart high up the court. That created some confusion in the Bahrain ranks and India managed to create a number of chances towards the end of the first half.

Breaking on the counter, Gurung soared up the right and had a crack at goal, but it was straight at the opposition keeper. Nikhil Mali also had a similar opportunity on the counter when he was played through, but he sent his effort over.

It was a lot more even contest in the second half, as India looked to pull one goal back. Nikhil Mali played a crucial role in offense, orchestrating the attacks and playing the ball around for his teammates to have a crack. Mali himself had a crack at the Bahrain goal from close range after selling a dummy, but it went wide.

However, Bahrain put the game beyond all doubt in what turned out to be a minute of madness for India. Soon after the restart, in the 18th minute, Ammar Hasan Ali Myhad scored from long range, before an own goal by Mali just seconds later meant that the hosts led the match 4-0.

India head coach Joshuah Vaz threw caution to the wind, bringing on anchor Kashinath Rathod as a flying goalkeeper, as India looked for that elusive maiden goal in international futsal. Despite multiple chances, however, the wait for that goal continues.