Is Julian Nagelsmann's Girlfriend The Reason Behind His Exit From Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich decided to part ways with head coach Julian Nagelsmann following a poor outing in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian giants fired Nagelsmann on Friday, March 24. It is now being learnt that Nagelsmann’s girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger may have played a role in the German manager’s dismissal. Wurzenberger, who was a Bayern reporter with the German newspaper Bild, was removed from her post last year due to her relationship with Nagelsmann. Former Bayern Munich footballer Markus Babbel has now claimed that Nagelsmann’s relationship with a Munich-based journalist was a burning topic in the dressing room. “I know that Nagelsmann’s relationship with a Bild reporter was a huge topic in the dressing room. It didn’t go down well at all that he was with her. His girlfriend was therefore a big problem for Bayern. There was a lack of trust because some players just weren’t able to communicate what they were thinking anymore. Because they were afraid that everything would end up in the newspaper,” the former defender was quoted as saying by Blick.

It was reported earlier this month that Bayern Munich’s tactical plans had appeared in Bild, raising speculations that someone had been leaking information from the dressing room. While there is no evidence to prove the veracity of these claims, the episode did not do Julian Nagelsmann quite a favour.

Julian Nagelsmann did manage to guide Bayern Munich to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season but the team have not been pretty impressive in the domestic league. After playing 25 matches so far, Bayern Munich are now placed in second position in the standings with 52 points to their name. With just a point behind table-toppers Borussia Dortmund, the Munich-based outfit have so far recorded 15 wins in this season’s Bundesliga.

Following the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich team management decided to hire former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach. Tuchel has been without a job since being fired by Chelsea back in September 2022.

In their next assignment, Bayern Munich will be up against Borussia Dortmund on April 1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Read all the Latest Sports News here