ISL 2022-23 Final Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday in the final of the Indian Super League

Read more

Talking about Simon Grayson’s side, they finished fourth in the league table with 34 points from 20 matches, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan finished on equal points but their goal difference was slightly better.

The Blues thus squared off against Kerala Blasters whom they defeated in the playoffs courtesy of a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal after which they qualified for the final beating Mumbai City 9-8 on penalties.

For the Mariners, they outplayed Odisha in the playoffs and set up a semifinal with the defending champions Hyderabad FC, and after two goalless draws, Juan Ferrando’s side prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

Grayson’s side comes into this fixture on the back of an 11-winning streak having not lost a game since the turn of the year. With both sides looking for the elusive ISL trophy, it should be a cracking game of football tonight.

Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, here’s all you need to know:

What date Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League Final match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

What time will the Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Read all the Latest Sports News here