ISL 2022-23 Final Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday in the final of the Indian Super League

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 18:42 IST
Goa, India
ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to face off against Bengaluru FC for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. After nearly six months of intriguing football action which saw 11 teams going hammer and tongs at each other, it’s the Mariners who will take on the Mighty Blues for the coveted ISL trophy.
Remember, Bengaluru have already won the ISL once and ATK Mohun Bagan, before their merger with Mohun Bagan had won multiple ISL titles. Since the merger though, this will be their first appearance in the final. Read More
ATK Mohun Bagan finished the league stage in the third position and got the better of defending champions Hyderabad FC in the two-legged semi-final of the tournament.
Both the games in the last four tie between the Mariners and the Nizams ended in a 0-0 draw and a penalty shootout was required to decide who would go through to the final.
Juan Ferrando’s men held there nerves to clinch the tie-breaker 4-3 on penalties as they knocked out Manolo Marquez’s lads to set up a summit clash.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the ISL 2022-23 Final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
The match is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday.
It’s D-Day in #HeroISL 2022-23! 🔥@atkmohunbaganfc take on @bengalurufc in the Battle for Glory in #Goa tonight! 🏆
Follow this thread for all updates from the #Carnival and #ATKMBBFC action! 👇#HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan #BengaluruFC pic.twitter.com/uiPorAxg78
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
Talking about Simon Grayson’s side, they finished fourth in the league table with 34 points from 20 matches, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan finished on equal points but their goal difference was slightly better.
The Blues thus squared off against Kerala Blasters whom they defeated in the playoffs courtesy of a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal after which they qualified for the final beating Mumbai City 9-8 on penalties.
For the Mariners, they outplayed Odisha in the playoffs and set up a semifinal with the defending champions Hyderabad FC, and after two goalless draws, Juan Ferrando’s side prevailed 4-3 on penalties.
Grayson’s side comes into this fixture on the back of an 11-winning streak having not lost a game since the turn of the year. With both sides looking for the elusive ISL trophy, it should be a cracking game of football tonight.
Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, here’s all you need to know:
What date Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on March 18, Saturday.
Where will the Indian Super League Final match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC be played?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
What time will the Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC begin?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Read all the Latest Sports News here