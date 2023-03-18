CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWPL 2023Ind vs AusTrending NewsBihar Board Result
Home » Football » ISL 2022-23: Champions ATK Mohun Bagan to be Renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants From Next Season
1-MIN READ

ISL 2022-23: Champions ATK Mohun Bagan to be Renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants From Next Season

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 23:21 IST

Margao (Madgaon), India

ATK Mohun Bagan sealed maiden title after winning the penalty shootout. (Pic Credit: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan sealed maiden title after winning the penalty shootout. (Pic Credit: ISL)

Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), who won their maiden Indian Super League title on Saturday night, will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards. The franchise’s owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the ISL final in Margao on Sunday.

“It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public," Goenka said shortly after his team’s title triumph.

Also Read: ATKMB Beat BFC on Penalties to Win ISL 2022-23 Title

ATK Mohun Bagan won their maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties. In the nervy penalty shoot-out, Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith stepped up for his team for the second game in a row, while no one missed from the spot in a game dictated by penalties throughout.

RELATED NEWS

In a game that ended 2-2 in regulation time, ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Kaith’s save from Bruno Ramires’ in the shootout brought them one step closer.

Also Read: ISL 2022-23 Final Highlights

As the winners, ATKMB took home a prize money of Rs 6 crore, while runners-up Bengaluru FC received Rs 2.5 crore. Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. ATK-Mohun Bagan
  2. indian super league
  3. ISL 2022-23
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giants
  5. sanjeev goenka
first published:March 18, 2023, 23:28 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 23:21 IST
Read More