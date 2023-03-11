CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC Part Ways with Head Coach Josep Gombau with 'Immediate Effect'
1-MIN READ

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC Part Ways with Head Coach Josep Gombau with 'Immediate Effect'

Written By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 15:02 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Josep Gombau at Odisha FC (FSDL)

Odisha FC parted ways with head coach Josep Gombau with “immediate effect", the Indian Super League club announced on Saturday.

“The club has reached this decision based on its ambitions and the standards that have been set for the present and foreseeable future," Odisha FC announced in a statement.

“OFC would like to thank Josep for his contributions in various capacities over the course of his tenure and wishes him the best for the future," the statement added.

Odisha FC started the Hero ISL 2022-23 season brightly winning six out of their first ten matches but their form dipped in the second half of the season as they only managed three wins in the remainder of the league season.

OFC had a relatively good season as they finished sixth in the league table with 30 points, the most they have ever registered in ISL history. Registering nine wins during the season’s league stage, the side also set a club record for most wins in a single league season. They had lost 0-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the second knockout game in Kolkata to end their ISL campaign.

The Juggernauts haven’t made any comment on his potential replacement as the team continues to prepare for the Super Cup.

