ISL 2023-24 Set to Begin on 21 September With Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Curtain Raiser

The 10th edition of the Indian Super League is slated to get underway on the 21st of September 2023 as the fans will be treated to a Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will play host to the opening fixture of the brand-new season of the nation’s top-flight domestic league.

The opening fixture is a replay of last season’s semifinal that dished up the infamous KBFC walk-off incident, which handed BFC a win by walkover and a clear route to the finals of the previous edition of the tournament.

KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic ordered his team to leave the pitch following a controversial Sunil Chhetri strike that the Serbian coach felt was taken before the call. The coach has been facing disciplinary sanctions due to his actions and has been slapped with a ban for 10 games.

Defending Champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who also managed to claim the Durand Cup a couple of days back look to be the team to beat especially with the team adding the services of quality overseas players such as Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku along with the inclusion of proven Indians Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Juan Ferrando will look to continue his hot streak when the new campaign gets underway, while Des Buckingham, the Mumbai City FC gaffer will look to improve on his spectacular season last time out and go on to clinch the title this time as the Englishman enters another year at the helm of the Islanders hoping to win silverware.

The season is also grand in terms that we get to witness Punjab FC join the top tier following their incredible I-League season that earned them a promotion to the ISL. The newcomers will look to give a good account of themselves on their first attempt.

Chennaiyiin FC have rekindled their partnership with English manager Owen Coyle, who will hope to begin the season on a positive note and carry on ahead from there.