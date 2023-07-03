ISL: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Signs One-year Extension With Bengaluru FC Ahead of 39th Birthday

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a one-year extension with his club Bengaluru FC ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. Chhetri who is set to celebrate his 39th birthday two months later has penned a fresh deal with the ISL 2022-23 finalists, who were beaten by Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Sunil’s latest deal also includes an optional clause of one more season, which once triggered could keep him at the club until 2025. Chhetri has been the flag bearer of Indian football as he continues to lead the Indian team who recently rose one place to rank 100th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Chhetri confirmed his decision to continue with Bengaluru after unfurling a banner at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru after the Indian football team defeated Lebanon 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023.

“I have signed a Bengaluru FC contract a fair few times, and what I can tell you is that it always feels special, even when it probably should not, given it is a formality. I am so happy that I will be spending two more years here," said Chhetri who has so far won 7 trophies with Bengaluru.

“The fans have been such a vital factor in this decision. Over the years, there have been some generous offers from some very good clubs, but the fact that I couldn’t even think of going anywhere made me realize the influence our fans have had on that decision," he added.

The veteran forward first joined Bengaluru back in 2013 when the club was only founded and since then he has completed a decade with the Blues, becoming the longest-serving player in the club’s history.

During his stint with BFC, Sunil has won the I League twice in 2014 and 2016. He has also got his hands on the Federation Cup twice in 2015 and 2017, before they lifted the Super Cup in 2018. Bengaluru also won their maiden ISL title in 2019 and last season they won the Durand Cup in 2022 and reached the final of ISL as well.

“This city, the club and all the people involved with it - we’re such a solid bond. And as a footballer, to get that, is very rare and special. I am fortunate, grateful and happy, and I hope that everyone associated with this family feels the same way about this extension," Chhetri added.

The club captain has made a total of 250 appearances till date, netting on 116 occasions, and he has been the Blues’ top scorer in seven seasons.