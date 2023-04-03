ISL: Kerala Blasters Issue Apology, Ivan Vukomanovic Feels 'Regret' for Walkout vs Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday night issued an apology after head coach Ivan Vukomanovic walked off the field and forfeited their Indian Super League (ISL) playoff match against Bengaluru FC.

The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 4 crore on KBFC on Friday.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had “also directed to issue a ‘Public Apology’ for this unsporting conduct of abandoning the match, failing which the total Fine to be imposed on the defendant team will be increased to Rs. 6 crore".

Kerala Blasters FC posted their apology on social media.

We would like to express our sincerest regrets for the events that took place during our knockout match vs Bengaluru FC on March 3rd, 2023. We recognize that our decision to walk off the pitch prematurely was unfortunate and taken in the heat of the moment. We would like to reiterate our respect for the larger football fraternity and assure everyone that we will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

Vukomanovic also released a statement on the matter.

It has been a couple of weeks since we were all caught by negative circumstances that happened on 3rd March this year during our last game. It is certainly devastating to all football fans to witness and see such a thing. The emotion and love input in this beautiful game by fans, players, technical & medical staffs, media, etc. around the globe is priceless, and no one deserves nor wants to be actor of such an event. These things are not supposed to be seen in sport arenas around the world and I regret being part of such a moment. As a man of sport and football, I was always promoting correct conduct and fair play. These are without a doubt, some of the most important values of football game, and most of all, parts of sport education that we all have to pass to our future generations.

— Ivan Vukomanovic (@ivanvuko19) April 2, 2023

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been penalised “with a 10-match ban/suspension from AIFF held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs Five lakh under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code)." The head coach was also directed to issue an apology.

KBFC finished fifth in the regular ISL season and forfeited their playoff against Bengaluru FC.

