ISL: Mohun Bagan Head Coach Juan Ferrando to Stay at Helm of Club for One More Year

Mohun Bagan’s ISL-winning coach Juan Ferrando will stay at the franchise for one more year, the Mariners announced on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who joined the side in December 2021 replacing Antonio Lopez Habas, guided them to their maiden ISL title after they defeated Bengaluru FC 4–3 on penalties.

”We are very happy to extend the contract with Juan Ferrando. Juan has led us to win the ISL Trophy and we look forward to winning more trophies with him,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a Twitter announcement.

”We will give our best in the upcoming season. Since we are the defending champions, expectations from the fans are high,” the Spanish coach said in a statement.

”The ethos of the club is to improve each season in the quest of winning trophies. While we’ll obviously try to defend our ISL title, we will also try to get better results in the AFC Cup.” The bigger role for the team would be to make an impact in the AFC Cup where they made the inter-zonal semifinals the last two seasons.

The team was formerly known as ATK Mohun Bagan after ATK’s merger with the Mariners ahead of the ISL ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Prior to their merger with Mohun Bagan, ATK had won three ISL titles.

MBSG would begin their pre-season training on July 15 as they look forward to fielding a development squad in the Calcutta Football League slated later this month.