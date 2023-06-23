ISL Tranfer News: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sign Anirudh Thapa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC. The Indian mid-fielder has agreed to a five-year deal as MBSG will reportedly pay a transfer fee o Rs. 3 crores.

Born on January 15, 1998, Thapa began his career wih St.Stephen’s Academy in Chandigardh before moving to the AIFF Elite Academy. Thapa made his professional debut for Hero ISL side Chennaiyin FC in the 2016 season. The 25-year-old has remained faithful to the Marina Machans and leaves Chennaiyin FC after seven years. Thapa has come a long way from being a young prodigy at Chennaiyin FC to being named captain ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season.

Thapa has been a regular in the national team set-up since the age of 17. He has represented the U17s, U19s, and U23s and now he’s part of the Indian senior national team under head coach Igor Stimac. The midfielder was also part of India’s SAFF Championship triumph in 2021. Thapa was rewarded for his performances for the club and the country as he was adjudged the AIFF’s Men Emerging Footballer of the Year in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

“I am really happy to get the chance to play for the former ISL champions Mohun Bagan. The legacy of the Kolkata giant is unmatchable. It gives me shivers to think that now I’ll be playing for the same club. I hope to give my best in order make the Mohun Bagan fans happy," Anirudh Thapa said on his move.

Anirudh Thapa is eager to play in the Kolkata derby and plans on doing well in the historic clash.

“Kolkata is the Mecca of Indian football. Finally, my dream to play there will be realised. From the day I started playing football, I heard many things about the Kolkata derby. When I was there with the Pailan Arrows or with the Junior India side training in Kalyani Academy, I always used to go to the stadium to watch the Kolkata derby. I used to witness the love of the fans from the stands. Everyone used to tell me that you have to be a star to feature in a derby. I really can’t believe that now I’ll be playing in front of those thousands of Mohun Bagan loyals," Anirudh Thapa said.

“Apart from winning the derby, there are two more objectives. Firstly, since Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season, we’ve to continue that momentum and win it this time as well. We are a more formidable side this season, I believe. Top-notch players, both Indians and foreigners are signing for the club. So, I believe we have the might to be champions once again."

“Secondly, we will now be playing in the AFC Cup. I have won many international matches for the national team. But now it’s time to replicate the same in Mohun Bagan colours. Winning the AFC Cup is tough as we have to go through a lot of phases of competition. But I think we should take this as a challenge in order to take our club’s pride to an international level," Thapa added.

Anirudh Thapa said he wants to adapt quickly to head coach Juan Ferrando’s playing style.

“I am very much aware of Juan Ferrando‘s footballing style. He prefers possession-based attacking football. We are a star-studded team this time. Most of the players know Ferrando’s philosophy. I have to get accustomed to it. I have to work hard to make myself part of the coach’s plan and the starting XI. I am hopeful of being successful in Mohun Bagan – the club of my dreams," Anirudh Thapa said.