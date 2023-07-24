ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC Sign Japanese Midfielder Rei Tachikawa From Sirens FC

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa for a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder will join from Maltese side Sirens FC, where he made 23 appearances last season and scored two goals.

The Japanese player brings plenty of experience playing in the Maltese Premier League, with a previous two-year stint at Santa Lucia from 2019-2022.

Born in Japan, Rei made his name in Europe after leaving local club Osaka Uni H&SS in 2018 to join Portuguese side Perafita.

A move to fellow Portuguese side Felgueiras soon followed, before his love affair with Malta began in 2019 as he moved to Santa Lucia.

A versatile midfielder, he can also operate in several attacking positions across the park to supplement the team’s attack, making him a nuisance in the opposition’s half.

“Rei Tachikawa is a player that people will sit up and take notice of,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Scott Cooper.

“He is a technical and high-tempo player who can get forward and score goals with both feet as well as his head. His passing game is good, and he is very competitive. He has played in Europe too and I think he will be an excellent signing for us.” The club also confirmed that Rei will don the number 8 shirt for the Men of Steel in the upcoming season.