ISL Transfer News: Ahmed Jahouh Joins Odisha FC, Will Play Under Sergio Lobera Again

Ahmed Jahouh signed with Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC, the club announced on social media on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Moroccan footballer joins up again with coach Sergio Lobera, who had brought him to India at FC Goa during the 2017-18 season and subsequently moved to Mumbai City FC in 2020.

Jahouh ended hiscontact with Mumbai City FC, havig been a leading midfielder in the division with technical and tactical superiority. Even though he faced the ignominy of getting sent off on his Mumbai City debut, the Moroccan made up the engine room of a formidable 2020-21 Mumbai City FC side that created history by becoming the first team to win both, the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the Trophy in the same season.

Extremely proficient in set pieces and dead ball situations, Jahouh took on a more advanced role in the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old notched up seven assists, adding to his tally of 5 from the previous season and scored 3 times as well. The most notable of his goal contributions came in Riyadh, delivering a pin-point corner for Rahul Bheke to score the winner against Iraq’s Air Force Club at the 2022 AFC Champions League. The win was the first of two for Jahouh and the Islanders as Mumbai City FC finished an unprecedented second in Group B.

Known for his ability to control and dictate the game, Jahouh was a vital asset once again as Mumbai City FC went on to create further history. Mumbai City FC broke as many as 15 all-time league records, including an 18-match unbeaten run, leading Jahouh and the Islanders to a second League Winners’ Shield in three years. As he so often did, Jahouh came clutch in his 70th and final appearance for the club, scoring from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC to secure a place in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

One of the most gifted to wear the Islanders’ colours, Ahmed Jahouh left a legacy behind at Mumbai City FC as a master with the ball at his feet, a true warrior, and a born winner.

Jahouh had also won the 2019-20 ISL league Winner’s shield.

