ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Bring Back Brazilian Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro
ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Bring Back Brazilian Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 12:18 IST

Chennai, India

Rafael Crivellaro signed backed with Chennaiyin FC after spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season at Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro as their third foreigner ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old joined the Marina Machans after spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season at Jamshedpur FC where he registered two goals and four assists in 13 matches across all competitions. This included an impressive outing in the Super Cup with two goals and as many assists in three games.

Chennaiyin earlier roped in Australian Jordan Murray and Scotland’s Connor Shields as the club’s first two international signings ahead of the upcoming season.

Crivellaro, who captained the two-time Hero ISL champions in 2020-21, is a popular name amongst Indian football fans. He played a crucial role in Chennaiyin’s runners-up finish in 2019-20 with seven goals and eight assists. Fans will be hoping for a similar show from the Brazilian star when he reunites with the newly-appointed head coach Owen Coyle.

“I’m very proud to put on the blue jersey once again and also excited to be reunited with Owen Coyle. I’m very aware of the challenge that’s ahead of me and I will give my everything to give the fans what they deserve.” Crivellaro expressed his excitement.

Crivellaro has registered eight goals and 11 assists from 37 matches in his four-season long ISL career so far.

Crivellaro has spent his career playing for various clubs in Brazil, Europe and the Gulf before playing for Chennaiyin FC in the 2019-20 season. He has also appeared in one of the world’s biggest club competitions, Europa League in 2013 for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes SC.

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu
August 05, 2023
