ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Rope in Connor Shields, Jamshedpur FC Sign Provat Lakra

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Scottish centre-forward Connor Shields, their second foreign player, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans from Scottish club Motherwell FC. Shields has worked with new Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle at Queens Park FC on loan in the 2022/23 season. He brings with him vast experience from the Scottish and English leagues.

“I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead,” said Shields.

Shields, who has most spent his time playing for various Scottish clubs, has also represented six-time English Champions Sunderland AFC at youth level for two seasons. At Queens Park FC, Shields scored five goals and assisted four in 40 appearances in the 2022/23 season.

Provat Lakra Joins Jamshedur FC

Jamshedpur FC have signed Provat Lakra from NorthEast United FC on a one-year deal, a move that will bolster their defence. Lakra played a significant role at the Highlanders over the past few seasons, making 36 appearances since joining the club in 2018.

The 25-year-old can operate both as a right and a left back depending on the requirement and his defensive prowess is expected to help secure the Men of Steel at the back.

“At 25 years, he is an ideal age and a player who is capable of playing both full back positions and has valuable ISL experience already," Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He played almost every game for NorthEast and was a vital part of that team. He is technical and has good speed, his recovery is very good and he has great crossing abilities, along with a great attitude."

Born in Kalyani in West Bengal, Lakra made his name at the youth level with United SC before making his I-League Second Division debut with Southern Samity in the 2016-17 campaign.

Following a successful loan spell at Gokulam Kerala in the I-League, Lakra made his big move to the ISL with NorthEast United FC in 2018.

“The club has promoted young players from the beginning with the Tata Football Academy and senior players and TFA graduates like Pronay Halder are already here to help the younger players," Lakra said.

“I’m sure that with the help of the coaching staff and the team, I can really help the club do well this season and we can get back to winning trophies," he added.