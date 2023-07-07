CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MS DhoniKarnataka BudgetAjit PawarKiara AdvaniAshes 2023
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Rope in Irfan Yadwad on a Multi-year Deal
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Rope in Irfan Yadwad on a Multi-year Deal

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:26 IST

Chennai, India

Chennaiyin FC signed Irfan Yadwad (CFC)

Chennaiyin FC signed Irfan Yadwad (CFC)

Chennaiyin FC signed Irfan Yadwad after starring in Bengaluru United's I-League 2 campaign

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of young talented striker Irfan Yadwad as the club’s sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.

“To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” Irfan expressed his excitement on joining the club.

The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United’s run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals. He also struck 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka’s first-tier football division. Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as top scorer with eight goals.

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. isl
  2. indian super league
  3. chennaiyin fc
first published:July 07, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 17:26 IST