CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarSalaar TeaserDuleep Trophy Live ScoreThreads LaunchAshes 2023
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Goalkeeper Prateek Singh and Defender Sachu Siby
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Goalkeeper Prateek Singh and Defender Sachu Siby

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 16:48 IST

Chennai, India

Prateek Singh and Sachu Siby at Chennaiyin FC (CFC)

Prateek Singh and Sachu Siby at Chennaiyin FC (CFC)

Prateek Kumar Singh and Sachu Siby will look to make their debut in the Indian Super League

Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

“I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I’m looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans," Prateek commented.

Defender Siby was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League, where he played a vital role in Kerala United’s title-winning campaign.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. isl
  2. indian super league
  3. chennaiyin fc
first published:July 06, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 16:48 IST