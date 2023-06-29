CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Sweden Fernandes on Multi-year Deal
Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 12:29 IST

Chennai, India

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Sweden Fernandes as on a multi-year deal

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of exciting young midfielder Sweden Fernandes as the club’s first signing for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old from Goa joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC. He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

Fernandes’ signing underlines Chennaiyin FC’s commitment towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent.

The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa. Fernandes also featured in three Durand Cup matches for Hyderabad FC last year.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity to prove myself. I’m ready to give my all and I can’t wait to play in front of the Chennaiyin FC faithful”, Fernandes expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC.

