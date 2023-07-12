ISL Transfer News: East Bengal Get Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, FC Goa Rope in Odei Onaindia and Hyderabad FC Sign Jonathan Moya

Gill on a three-year contract from Kerala Blasters FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 and has been one of the most consistent custodians in the league.

A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, Gill was chosen to be a part of the Indian team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and joined Bengaluru FC in 2019. After honing his skills with the Blues, Gill joined Kerala Blasters FC to eventually take up the No 1 position in the team. He hasn’t looked back since and will now look to continue to grow in Kolkata with the Red and Gold brigade.

“I take huge honour in representing this century-old club. I am blessed to be given an opportunity to wear this iconic jersey. I’ll give my best for the fans every time I take the field. There’s no better motivation than playing for these fans,” Gill said after joining the club.

Odei Onaindia Reunites with Manolo Marquez

FC Goa announced the signing of Odei Onaindia with the Spanish defender putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal. Onaindia is no stranger to Indian football, having first played in the country in the 2020-21 season in the colours of Hyderabad FC led by their then-head coach Manolo Marquez. He returned last year for another stint with the Nizams under Marquez, and played a crucial role as they finished second in the league.

The 33-year-old will reunite with Manolo Marquez once again, this time at FC Goa.

“I’m thrilled about my opportunity with FC Goa. Having played against them for two seasons now, I’m aware how the team has always been competitive and tough to face. I strongly feel that we’ll have a good season this time,” Odei Onaindia said, after signing on the dotted line.

“Over the years, I’ve had a few friends who have played for Goa, and all of them have only spoken very well of the club and the place. The fact that Coach Manolo and his staff are here as well, also helped me in making up my mind.

“I cannot wait to join up with my new teammates in training, and make the fans of this great club proud,” he added.

Hyderabad FC bring in Jonathan Moya

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Costa Rican International Jonathan Moya, the club announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old striker joins HFC after a two-year stint in Korea becoming the first new overseas signing for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born and brought up in San Jose, Moya started his career at the Deportivo Saprissa academy which has produced some of the finest stars in the country. He has since spent time in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the Segunda Division in Spain and also in the top-flight league in Ukraine.

“I am very excited to join the team, and I want to thank the club for putting their faith in me. To the fans, I promise to give my 100% every time and together we will achieve some great things,” said Moya who spent the last two and a half seasons with FC Anyang in the Korean second division, where he scored 28 goals in the league.