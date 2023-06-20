ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Sign India Defender Sandesh Jhingan on 3-year Deal

FC Goa announced the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on Tuesday with the 29-year-old India centre-back penning a 3-year contract. He becomes the third Indian international to join the FC Goa ranks this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges and Udanta Singh.

“I am happy at the chance to represent what is a fantastic football club. FC Goa have, and keep doing so many things consistently well, so to be able to contribute to that effort is something I am looking forward to,” Jhingan said after signing on the dotted line with FC Goa.

“I am excited to link up with my new teammates, the coaching staff and learn from all of them. Needless to say, I’m excited about the prospect of playing in front of the fans of this football club, who always seem to bring a fantastic atmosphere with them to the games.”

Super @SandeshJhingan is now a Gaur! Join us in welcoming our new defender #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/2wtqZKPnVw— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 20, 2023

Commenting on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football said, “We are delighted to welcome Sandesh Jhingan back to Goa, where he has previously passed through on his footballing journey. Since then, he has grown tremendously and established himself as one of the country’s top players in his position. He brings a wealth of qualities not only on the field but also in the dressing room.

“Our search for players with a strong mentality and the ability to handle pressure led us to Sandesh. He is well-versed in navigating challenging situations, making him an invaluable asset. With his arrival, we aim to build a solid defensive unit, which forms the foundation of any successful team.

“We are excited about the impact Sandesh will make, both on and off the pitch. His experience, expertise, and leadership will contribute significantly to our collective growth and success. As FC Goa moves forward with renewed determination, we eagerly anticipate the positive influence Sandesh will have.”