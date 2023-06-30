ISL Transfer News: Four Foreign Players Leave Jamshedpur FC, Romain Philippoteaux Extends NorthEast United FC Stay

Jamshedpur FC have announced the release of four foreign players from their squad – defender Dylan Fox, midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, and forwards Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Thomas and Sawyer joined the club prior to the start of the 2022-23 season whereas Crivellaro and Fox joined midway through the season in the winter transfer window.

A debutant in the ISL, Thomas made 21 appearances for the Men of Steel and managed to score twice across the ISL and the Super Cup. Under head coach Aidy Boothroyd, the 32-year-old was deployed in multiple positions right from a centre-forward to a central midfielder owing to his versatility.

Having played the majority of his footballing career in Australia, Sawyer too made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC. The forward played 22 matches for the Men of Steel and had 10 goal contributions comprising five goals and five assists in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Crivellaro, meanwhile, played a decisive role in Chennaiyin FC’s incredible run-up to the final in the 2019-20 season following which he made the move to Jamshedpur FC in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian marked his presence under Boothroyd with two goals and four assists across 13 appearances for his side in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dylan Fox arrived at Jamshedpur FC after plying his trade for FC Goa in the previous season. Brought in as a reinforcement at the back, Fox didn’t feature in a single game for the Men of Steel in the 2022-23 season.

The foreign quartet join the likes of Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, and Laldinliana Renthlei in the latest line of departures.

Romain Philippoteaux to Stay at NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC have completed the contract extension of French midfielder Romain Philippoteaux, the club announced the extension through their social media handles on Thursday.

The Frenchman, who made his debut in the ISL with NorthEast United FC in the 2022-23 season, had his first foray outside his country after playing 10 seasons in the first and second division of French Football.

Primarily playing as a midfielder, Philippoteaux has the ability to play wide and play on the flanks. During his time with the Highlanders, the 26-year-old was deployed as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder as well as a left-winger.

He racked up two assists and two goals in 18 appearances for the Guwahati-based side in an underwhelming ISL 2022-23 season where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Raynier Fernandes Signs With FC Goa

FC Goa have acquired the services of former Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes on a multi-year deal, the club announced the signing through their social media handles on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who recently helped Odisha get their first taste of silverware with the Super Cup win, was also a key figure of the Mumbai City team that won the ISL and the League Winners’ Shield double in 2021.

This is FC Goa’s fifth signing of the window as the Indian international joins fellow national team stars Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh. Exciting young speedster Boris Singh, meanwhile, joined earlier this week.

“I like to express myself on the field. And FC Goa – their philosophy – gives me the best opportunity to do that. I have been fortunate to be part of some great teams in my career, but I feel there is another level to my game. I believe the Club’s plans for success coincide with mine and thus, the project really appeals to me,” stated Raynier following the completion of formalities.

“I am looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the rest of the team. This is the start of a new chapter in my football career and I am really excited about playing in Goa in front of all the diehard fans.”