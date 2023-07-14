CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Gursimrat Singh Gill Signs 3-year Deal With East Bengal
ISL Transfer News: Gursimrat Singh Gill Signs 3-year Deal With East Bengal

July 14, 2023

Gursimrat Singh Gill signed with East Bengal (EBFC)

Gursimrat Singh Gill signed with East Bengal (EBFC)

Gursimrat Singh Gill joins his younger brother Prabhsukhan in the East Bengal squad.

East Bengal announced the signing of Gursimrat Singh Gill on a three-year contract after the expiration of his previous deal with Mumbai City FC. The 25-year-old centre-back has represented several Indian Super League (ISL) teams in the past such as Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

Gursimrat joins his younger brother Prabhsukhan in the East Bengal squad.

“I am glad to welcome the Gill brothers to the East Bengal squad. Both of them made their Hero ISL debuts under me. Even while they were at Bengaluru FC, they never seemed overwhelmed by the presence of the senior players and gave their best in each training session. Hence, I also used them in the AFC Cup at times," said East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat.

A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy & the AIFF Elite Academy, like his brother Prabhsukhan, Gursimrat is excited to join the Red & Gold brigade and will start training in Kolkata.

Prabhsukhan had signed a three-year contract with East Bengal, joining for an undisclosed transfer fee from Kerala Blasters.

East Bengal FC had earlier acquired the services of the experienced trio of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Mandar Rao Desai on free transfers. While Vanspaul joined the Red & Gold brigade on a two-year contract, Khabra and Mandar will be with the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.

On Friday, East Bengal’ arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG completed the signing of midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad from Kerala Blasters on a five-year contract, while Pritam Kotal has headed in the opposite direction.

