ISL Transfer News: Ishan Pandita Pens 2-year Deal with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters announced the signing of Ishan Pandita on a free transfer with the Indian forward striker penning a two-year deal, until 2025.

Pandita has repersented FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League Shield (ISL) and has made over 50 appearances, scoring 10 goals across mulitple competitions.

“Delighted to become a part of one of the most passionate and beloved clubs in the whole of India. I am very pleased that the think tank at KBFC showed trust in my skill and ability as a player. It was a very long transfer window for me personally but I’m sure I made the right decision. I can’t wait to don the iconic yellow jersey and give it my all to the fans and the club," Ishan Pandita said after joining KBFC.

“Ishan is someone who we believe has the ability to impact the game with his presence and physicality and change the course of any contest. The timing now is correct as we aim to compete for titles and for this, we need players with mentality and hunger like Ishan’s. He has to continue working hard and success will follow. I wish him the best of luck on the signing," said Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.