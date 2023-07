ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC Signs Serbian International Alen Stevanovic

Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Serbian international Alen Stevanovic on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a glittering career so far, starting out with the Inter Milan youth team in Italy, and being handed his debut in the senior team by current Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Stevanovic was a part of the Inter squad that won the treble in 2009-10 under Mourinho, with the club lifting the Serie A Scudetto, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League winners’ trophies. A successful spell in Italian football continued for the Swiss-born Serbian, as he played for the likes of Torino FC, Palermo, SSC Bari and Spezia.

“It’s an honour for me to be a part of Jamshedpur FC. I have heard a lot about the club and its fans and I’m excited to finally come to the city and play," Alen Stevanovic said after joining the ‘Men of Steel’.

“The club were previous ISL Shield Winners, and I genuinely believe that with the support from fans and the right attitude and approach, we will be able to get back to the top once again. I’m looking forward to working with the coaching staff and with my experience and the team’s overall quality, I’m sure we can get the club back to where it belongs," he added.

A perennial winner, Alen lifted the Serie B crown at Palermo and enjoyed Serbian Super Liga (2016-17) and Serbian Cup (2015-16, 2016-17) triumphs at Partizan Belgrade, and has also represented the Serbia on multiple occasions at the World Cup Qualifiers. Most recently, he led FK IMT to the Serbian First League trophy in the 2022-23 season.

Known for his silky touch and ability to see passes that others would miss, Stevanovic has all the qualities needed to bring more goals to the Jamshedpur FC tally.

“Alen is a phenomenal signing for Jamshedpur FC," said Jamshedpur FC boss Scott Cooper.

“He was wanted by clubs across Europe and Asia and at only 32 years of age this is an incredible signing for us which came down to our close relationship with Serbia of both our Assistant Coach and me."

“Alen will bring a massive amount of quality and experience to our team. While he has such a prestigious background, he is also a very humble person and a top professional. We are delighted that Alen chose Jamshedpur as his first Asian club, and our fans will really enjoy his qualities and desire to win," Cooper added.