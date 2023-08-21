ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Rope in Ghanian Striker Kwame Peprah

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have acquired the services of Kwame Peprah, the club announced on Sunday. The Ghanaian striker joins the Blasters on a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the summer of 2024-25.

“Many thanks to the Club for providing me with this opportunity. I am really happy to join this amazing Club and to have the opportunity to play in India. I look forward to joining my teammates very soon and to kick-start the next season," said Kwame Peprah after the move.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Kwame Peprah on a 2-year contract, subject to medicals.

Peprah, who hails from Kumasi, Ghana, has experience playing across the first divisions of Ghana, South Africa and Israel.

The 22-year-old striker first gained attention with his impressive performances for local club King Faisal FC in the Ghana Premier League. He scored 2 goals from 13 appearances in his debut season in 2019. Following this, in a breakthrough 2020/21 season, Peprah scored 12 goals, finishing as the top-scorer for his club and as the second-highest goal-scorer in the league.

Perpah then moved to Orlando Pirates in 2021, making an immediate impact. He was named the Pirates’ Player of the Season and also shortlisted for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award following an impressive 7 goals in his debut season.

Prior to joining the Blasters, Peprah had loan spells with Maritzburg Utd. in the DStv Premiership and with Hapoel Hadera in the Ligat ha’Al.

“Kwame is an important addition to our squad. His physical attributes and footballing skills make him a big asset for our team. A young, versatile, & fast-footed striker, I believe Kwame will pose a constant threat to the Hero ISL defences and help our team fight for the highest targets," said Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.