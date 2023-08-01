ISL Transfer News: Lara Sharma Joins Kerala Blasters on a Year-Long Loan Deal

Kerala Blasters announced the signing of goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a one-year loan deal from Bengaluru FC on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is a product of Tata Football Academy. He has packs of experience having gone through the footballing ranks of Indian Arrows, ATK (reserves), and Bengaluru FC.

The BFC family wishes goalkeeper Lara Sharma the best as he completes a loan switch to Kerala Blasters until the end of the 2023-24 season! ⚡️#WeAreBFC #ಸಂತೋಷಕ್ಕೆ #Santhoshakke pic.twitter.com/6EbqH8IaYS— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 1, 2023

A Durand Cup winner, Lara had also represented the national team U-18 side.

A visibly ecstatic Lara Sharma said: “The opportunity to play at KBFC is so special. The fans, the atmosphere, and the energy around the Club is so positive and I can’t wait to be a part of it all. I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and contributing to the club in every way possible.”

Commenting on the loan deal, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said: “Lara is someone who we’ve followed for a long time. For now, we got an opportunity to see him closely for one season and also add depth to our goalkeeping department. I hope this upcoming season plays a substantial part in the growth of Lara Sharma as a player and that his time with us is mutually beneficial to both him and the club.”

This comes after Prabhsukhan had signed a three-year contract with East Bengal, joining for an undisclosed transfer fee from Kerala Blasters. The club had already signed club’s youth propect Sachin Suresh on a three-year contract until 2026.

Lara Sharma has already joined up with his new KBFC teammates in Kochi, undergoing preparations for the upcoming Durand Cup.