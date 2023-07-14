ISL Transfer News: Mohun Bagan SG Rope in Sahal Abdul Samad, Kerala Blasters Sign Pritam Kotal in Swap Deal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant signed Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad and swapped for Pritam Kotal plus a transfer fee of 90 lakhs on Friday

Sahal has signed a five-year deal with the Mariners as Kotal penned a three-year contract with the Blasters.

“I’m feeling proud just at the thought that I’ll be donning the prestigious Mohun Bagan jersey. I’ve heard all my life that you start operating at a different level while wearing the Green and Maroon colours. Moreover, the Kolkata Derby is often regarded in the same level as the El Clasico," Sahal said after his move to MBSG.

When asked about the Kolkata derby, Sahal said: “I’m addicted to watching football matches. Whenever I get some time, I try to watch matches from every prominent league in the world. I’ve seen on the TV about how the atmosphere can turn into during the Kolkata derby. I’ve never seen a derby in the gallery, neither have I played in one. But the fact that I can now play in that match for Mohun Bagan makes me feel great. The stadium will be packed with fans cheering for our team. I never enter the pitch thinking of anything but a win. Win, win, win – this is my mentality. I’ll keep that in tact during the derby too!"

“I got married a few days ago. My wife is also a badminton player. I feel like me signing for Mohun Bagan is the best wedding gift ever. They won the ISL title last season. We have two World Cup players, and those who have played the Europa League and I’ll play with them. We have five members of the Indian national team in the squad too, who helped India win three cups. But I’ve never won the ISL title in my career. That’s why I signed for Mohun Bagan, to win this trophy. I believe Mohun Bagan will only get better and that I’ll realize my dream of winning the ISL trophy," he added.

Sahal is Mohun Bagan SG’s third India international signed in this transfer window after getting Anirudh Thapa joining from Chennayin FC and Anwar Ali no loan in from Delhi FC.

“I actually spoke with Igor Stimac before signing with Mohun Bagan. He gave me his blessings for this move. He motivated me to only get better and help the club succeed. Many players from Kerala, including IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Ancheri have played in Kolkata and succeeded before me," Sahal said.

“When Mohun Bagan’s management contacted me, they told me their plans of becoming India’s best team and competing with the best in Asia. I want to align myself with this mentality of the club. I’ve played many international games for India, but never in the AFC Cup. But I’ll get that chance at the start of the upcoming season. I need to make the most of that opportunity. The matches might be tough, but my dream is to help the club become AFC Cup champions," Sahahl added.

Kotal, on the other hand, will be joined by former teammate Prabir Das at Kerala Blasters, who joined from Bngaluru FC earlier this transfer window.

“I am delighted to join Kerala Blasters and embark on this new chapter of my career.I am eager to contribute my skills and leadership to the team and work towards achieving our collective goals.I am eagerly looking forward to wearing Kerala Blasters jersey," Pritam said.

“Pritam is player with tremendous work ethic and winning mentality.He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our squad. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest players in Indian football. I am elated to have Pritam in our squa," said KBFC sporting director Karolis Skinkys.