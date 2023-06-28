ISL Transfer News: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sign Jason Cummings

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of Scottish-Australia forward Jason Cummings on Tuesday.

Cummings played a pivotal role in the Central Coast Mariners’ A-League-winning 2022/23 campaign, including scoring a hat-trick and winning the player of the match in the Grand Final against Melbourne City.

He joined the Central Coast Mariners from Dundee in January 2022, quickly becoming a fan favourite, scoring 31 goals in his 50 appearances.

“The ISL is now an important league to the players of A-League. I have been following Indian football for the past few years. When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years," Jason Cummings said.

After a spectacular and hugely successful eighteen months at the club, the Central Coast Mariners can confirm the transfer of Jason Cummings to Mohun Bagan Super Giant for an undisclosed fee ✍️Thank you and farewell, Jason! 💛💙#CCMFC #Believe #WontBackDown — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) June 28, 2023

Jason Cummings said that he is eager to work with coach Juan Ferrando and work towards continental success.

“When I spoke to our coach Juan Ferrando and the management, I understood that they don’t want to stop their trophy hunt after bagging the ISL last term. The club’s target is to achieve continental success, in the AFC Cup. The management and I have a similar mentality. I want Mohun Bagan to be aggressive while approaching any competition we participate in and win it in the process. That’s our bull’s eye if I may put it like that," Cummings said.

“Yes, I am aware of the happiness the Mohun Bagan fans have felt, when they heard about my signing. In my inbox, there were numerous messages from the loyals. It has been mesmerising! I thank everyone and I promise I’ll give my best to make you all happy," he added.

MBSG are making waves in the transfer market having already announced the signing of India international Anirudh Thapa on a blockbuster five-year deal from Chenniayin FC. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have also secured the signature of Albanian international forward Armando Sadiku on a two-year deal.