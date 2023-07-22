ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Sign Soraisham Dinesh Singh on Two-year Deal

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC on Saturday announced the signing of versatile defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on a two-year contract. The Manipur-born footballer becomes the club’s latest acquisition as they continue to strengthen the squad for the 2023-24 football season.

After brief youth stints at Shillong Lajong and Royal Wahingdoh, Dinesh’s professional journey began with Real Kashmir in 2016. One year later, he returned to his home state to play for TRAU FC, where he spent three seasons during which the Red Pythons were also promoted to the I-League.

He then moved to new entrants Sreenidi Deccan ahead of the 2021-22 season, where he greatly impressed over the next two seasons. Now, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Soraisham Sandeep Singh, the 25-year-old makes the switch to an Indian Super League club.

“NorthEast United FC will be my first ISL team. For a player from Manipur, representing this club is a dream come true. The talent this club has nurtured for Indian Football played a major role in convincing me to join them," Dinesh was quoted as saying in a media release by the club.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali highlighted the thought process behind signing a player like Dinesh.

“Being efficient with both feet is a rare and valuable skill in football. In addition to that, there are very few players who can play across the complete backline. Dinesh is someone who has that ability and is also technically gifted. He also comes with considerable experience and is ready to take on new challenges," Benali said.

After Konsam Phalguni Singh, Ibson Melo, Redeem Tlang, Buanthanglun Samte, and Michel Zabaco, Dinesh Singh becomes NorthEast United FC’s sixth new signing and the third defender of the transfer window.