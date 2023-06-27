ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Rope in Amey Ranawade on Loan, Sign Lenny Rodrigues

Odisha FC announced the signing of Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC. The young defender has made a name for himself in the Indian football circuit, impressing fans and critics alike with his adaptability and consistent defensive performances.

Amey Ranawade started his professional career with DSK Shivajians, ut shot into the limelight with Mohun Bagan, where he won the prestigious CFL Cup (Calcutta Football League) during the 2018-19 season. Ranawade then went on to also represent FC Goa and Bengaluru United.

Ranawade enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The defender played a vital role in Mumbai City FC’s triumph, as they were crowned ISL Champions and picked up the League Winners’ Shield as well.

“The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club’s ambitions. With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC’s defensive line," Odisha FC said in a statement.

Odisha FC had on Monday, announed the signing of Lenny Rodrigues on a one-year deal with an option to extend his stay by another year.

With an impressive track record and a wealth of experience, Rodrigues brings a winning mentality and valuable expertise to the team, the club said in a press release.

An accomplished midfielder, he has left his own mark on Indian football with his stellar performances. Before joining Odisha FC, Rodrigues has showcased his talent at various clubs across India.

Rodrigues began his professional career with Churchill Brothers, then joined Dempo and subsequently played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Sergio on what Lenny brings to the table and his expectations from the accomplished midfielder ️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #WelcomeLenny pic.twitter.com/5Q45s4xL2J— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 27, 2023

During his time at these clubs, he has achieved remarkable success while winning several titles.

He played a crucial role in FC Goa’s triumph in the Super Cup. Rodrigues has also won the I-League twice, the ISL League Winners’ Shield, the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup.

In addition to his club achievements, Rodrigues has also made notable contributions to the Indian team, and was a part of the side that won the Nehru Cup.