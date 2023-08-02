CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TrailerParliament SessionNuh ViolenceMahesh BhattMarcelo
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Rope in Title Winning Midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Rope in Title Winning Midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 21:52 IST

Kolkata, India

Lalthathanga Khawlhring. (Twitter)

Lalthathanga Khawlhring. (Twitter)

Puitea, as he is knwon, joins the juggernauts from Mohun Bagan a three-year deal, for a club-record transfer fee on the back of a title winning 2022-23 season.

Odisha FC on Wednesday completed the transfer of Indian Super League-winning Mohun Bagan midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring ’Puitea’ on a three-year deal, for a club-record transfer fee.

The Mizoram-born midfielder kickstarted his career with Bethlehem Vengthlam before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy.

Puitea was awarded the ”Best Midfielder” in the Mizoram Premier League for the 2015-16 season.

ALSO READ| Transfer News Live, August 2: Al-Nassr Signs Sadio Mane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

In 2017, Northeast United FC secured his services on a three-year deal but was loaned out to Aizawl FC for the entirety of the season.

Puitea quickly became a mainstay for Aizawl as he finished the season with a goal to his name.

Eventually, he returned to the Highlanders the following season and debuted against the Gaurs. Puitea made a total of 29 appearances for NEUFC.

A move to Kerala Blasters was on the cards for Puitea where he inked a three-year deal with the club.

He made his debut and announced himself by scoring his first ISL goal against Bengaluru FC after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

The midfielder was pivotal for the Blasters reaching the ISL final, forming a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh.

Puitea joins the Kalinga Warriors on the back of winning the ISL 2022-23 with ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) beating BFC in the finals.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. ISL Transfer News
  2. Odisha FC
first published:August 02, 2023, 21:52 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 21:52 IST