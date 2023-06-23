CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi's US VisitAdipurushHema MaliniTitanic Submersible
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year Deal from Roundglass Punjab FC
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year Deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha FC signed Aphaoba Singh (Twitter)

Odisha FC signed Aphaoba Singh (Twitter)

Odisha FC announced the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

Odisha FC confirmed the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC. The promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatality is a vital addition to the Kalinga Warriors. Aphaoba’s ability to exploit wide areas and stretch opposition backlines will undoubtedly provide OFC a new dimension in their attacking options.

Aphaoba has previously played for Roundglass Punjab FC in the I-League where he won the title last season, Minerva Academy in the I-League 2nd Division and represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to young prodigies who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future.

Furthermore, Aphaoba’s versatility allows him to be used in different tactical approaches. Whether it be deploying him as an out-and-out winger, or even as a forward, his adaptability will hopefully make him a valuable asset to the squad.

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Odisha FC
first published:June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST