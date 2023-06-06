ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Centre-back Mourtada Fall on 2-year Deal

Odisha FC strengthened their defence with the signing of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday. Fall’s arrival at the club marks a reunion with his former coach Sergio Lobera and promises to add a new dimension of strength to the team’s defence.

The signing of the highest scoring defender in the Indian Super League (ISL), with an impressive tally of 17 goals, highlights the club’s ambition to compete at the highest level.

“I am really delighted to join Odisha FC for a new challenge and can’t wait ti get started. We will do everything to defend the colouts iof the club," Mourtada Fall said after his move.

“Fall is a leader on and off the field. His experience is going to help us a lot and e knows exactly what I want as a coach. he is an insurance in defense and is also the CB with the most goals in the ISL. It’s luckt to have him on our team," new Odisha FC manager Sergio Lobera said.

He has thwarted us in an opposition jersey all these years but finally “FALL” is our “WALL” #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #WelcomeFall pic.twitter.com/xZV7KtGtk5— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 5, 2023

Fall’s accomplishments in the ISL are unparalleled, having left an indelible mark during his previous spells with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. During his time with FC Goa, he played a pivotal role in securing the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield, showcasing his defensive prowess and goalscoring ability.

Continuing his dominance at Mumbai City FC, Fall contributed significantly to the team’s remarkable double-winning campaign, clinching the League Shield and the ISL title. His defensive stability, leadership qualities, and keen eye for goal were instrumental in establishing Mumbai City FC as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

In addition to his domestic triumphs, Fall has also proven himself on the continental stage with his participation in the prestigious AFC Champions League. His experience competing against some of Asia’s best clubs has honed his skills and provided him with a wealth of knowledge that will greatly benefit Odisha FC as they gear up for the upcoming season of the ISL and the AFC Cup.