ISL Transfer News: Punjab FC Rope in 25-year-old Frenchman Madih Talal
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: Punjab FC Rope in 25-year-old Frenchman Madih Talal

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 14:54 IST

Punjab, India

Punjab FC signed Madih Talal (PFC)

Punjab FC signed Madih Talal (PFC)

Punjab FC signed 25-year-old French midfielder Madih Talal ahead of the debut Indian Super League season.

Punjab FC announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal for the 2023-24 season on Saturday. The 25-year-old midfielder joins after helping his former club AE Kifisia FC earn promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Paris born midfielder started his career with Angers SCO Reserves team in France and then moved to Amiens SC before joining Entente SSG for the 2018-19 season where he scored nine goals. He then went on to play for Las Rozas CF in Spain, Red Star FC and US Avranches in France before joining AE Kifisia FC in Greece.

During the last season, the attacking midfielder, who’s known for his playmaking skills, played a key role in his former team’s historical progress into the first division of Greek football. Talal becomes the fourth foreigner in Punjab FC’s roster and will be a key member of Staikos’s team for the season ahead.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are happy to have such an exciting and young player among us. Talal brings in plenty of dynamism in our midfield and will massively help the team with his attacking prowess. We look forward to see him in action and we are confident, he will play a vital role in the upcoming season.”

