Home » Football » ISL Trasnfer Window: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri
1-MIN READ

ISL Trasnfer Window: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:30 IST

Chennai, India

Chennaiyin FC Sign Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri (Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC have roped in defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster their defence ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Mukherjee, who plays right back, has one goal from 38 ISL appearances, joins CFC from East Bengal FC.

The 26-year-old’s experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defense.

“I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them,” Ankit Mukherjee said in a release.

The promising centre back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

“I’m very happy and excited to be part of Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club," Chhetri said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 02, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 15:30 IST