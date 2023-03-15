'It Would be a Great Feeling...' Gerard Pique Opens up on Lionel Messi's Potential Return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been linked with an emotional return to Barcelona ever since he left his childhood club in 2021. Messi has not yet signed a new contract with his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and his uncertain future at the Parc Des Princes-based outfit has resulted in rumours of the Argentine’s return to Barcelona. In a situation like this, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique has opened up on the possibility of Argentina’s World Cup-winning skipper’s return to the Catalan giants. Pique stated that he would be delighted to see Messi donning the Barcelona jersey once again.

The former Spanish defender, at the same time, admitted that nothing is certain at this point of time and Messi will eventually have to take a final call on his destination. Pique also opined that the Major League Soccer (MLS) can certainly be another viable option for Messi.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: ‘Napoli’s Resurgence Bodes Well for Italian Football’, Feels Ashley Westwood

“If he is still motivated, it’d be normal to stay in Europe and then Barcelona can enter his plans. Or maybe he will go to MLS. For Barcelona fans, who know how he has made us feel, it would be a great feeling for all of us. Only he knows what to do with his future. I think the World Cup was the great dream he had, the title he was missing to be considered the best in history. From now on, everything he decides is more a personal matter of where to find happiness,” Gerard Pique was quoted as saying by RAC1.

Messi’s current contract with PSG is set to expire this summer. He had joined the Parisians in 2021 after Barcelona failed to reach an agreement with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi had joined the French giants on a two-year deal. He has so far scored 29 goals for PSG after representing them 65 times.

After enduring a torrid start to the current season, Messi has registered 18 goals and 19 assists for PSG so far. In Ligue 1, the 35-year-old has recorded 13 goals and as many assists for PSG so far in the 2022-23 season.

In his next outing, Messi is expected to take the field against Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 19.

Read all the Latest Sports News here