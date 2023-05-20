Serie A: Monza Move Upto Eighth Position With 2-1 Come-from-behind Win at Sassuolo

Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Friday to move up to eighth place.

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark.

Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Sassuolo were down to 10 men in the 68th minute following Ruan Tressoldi’s sending-off.

Berardi’s 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.

Sassuolo remained 13th, with 44 points from 36 games, while Monaza have picked up 52 points from 36 outings this season.

A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honour the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna — the region where Sassuolo is based.