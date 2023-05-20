CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Serie A: Monza Move Upto Eighth Position With 2-1 Come-from-behind Win at Sassuolo

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:15 IST

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Monza beat Sassuolo 2-1 (Twitter)

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi opened the scoring on the night, but Monza turned it around thanks to strikes from Patrick Ciurria at the hour mark and Matteo Pessina's second half stoppage time winner

Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Friday to move up to eighth place.

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark.

Bundesliga: Freiburg Down Wolfsburg 2-0 to Boost UCL Qualification Charge

Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Sassuolo were down to 10 men in the 68th minute following Ruan Tressoldi’s sending-off.

Berardi’s 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.

Sassuolo remained 13th, with 44 points from 36 games, while Monaza have picked up 52 points from 36 outings this season.

    La Liga: Theo Bongonda Nets Brace as Cadiz Beat Real Valladolid 2-0

    A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honour the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna — the region where Sassuolo is based.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
    first published:May 20, 2023, 08:15 IST
