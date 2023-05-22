CHANGE LANGUAGE
Italy's Football Prosecutor Requests Juventus be Docked 11 Points - Sources
Italy's Football Prosecutor Requests Juventus be Docked 11 Points - Sources

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 15:47 IST

Turin

Juventus football club (Reuters)

Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points and a penalty will mean missing out on European football

Italy’s football prosecutor has asked for Juventus to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club’s transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The prosecutor’s request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy’s top sports body, which ordered football authorities to hold a new hearing.

Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9% after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5% by 0935 GMT.

The football court’s verdict is expected later on Monday.

With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season’s champions Napoli.

    The deduction would push Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.

    More to follow…

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
